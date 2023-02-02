Covid is now relatively less severe than it was two years back. However, the risk related to the disease is still there as long COVID can continue to torment us long after the initial recovery. As studies are still underway on the topic, we still know very little about post-COVID syndrome and the symptoms related to it.

A new study has revealed that there are 7 long-term health symptoms that are directly associated with long-COVID and all these symptoms can severely hamper your day-to-day life.

The study is conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri and to come to the conclusion the team analyzed 52,461 patients' electronic medical records in the United States. All of the patients had been diagnosed with a COVID infection before April 14, 2022

Here are the top 7 symptoms that are associated with long COVID:

Fast-beating heart: This is an extremely serious symptom. In such cases, you may experience your heart beat rapidly or irregularly. At times, you might also feel lightheaded or dizzy.

Chest pain: Your muscles in the chest area can feel sore. And when you try to touch it, the pain may even get worse. At times, the patient may also feel sharp pain in the chest while trying to turn around or stretch.

Shortness of breath: This was one of the ‘classic’ symptoms of COVID in the initial days but is rarely reported now. However, it is still seen among some who are suffering from long COVID. In such cases, you may find yourself catching your breath and feel short of breath more easily. At times, you might need hospitalisation.

Fatigue: This is the most commonly reported post covid symptoms. For months, patients may experience chronic fatigue and also feel tired while doing simple tasks.

Joint pain: This symptom are mostly experienced by those who had serious COVID infection and had to be hospitalised because of it

Hair loss: People can experience hair fall long after COVID, due to a condition called Telogen Effluvium. This can happen when your body is subjected to physical and emotional stress, such as while fighting a COVID infection.

Obesity: As people experience extreme fatigue, they are at times unable to perform daily home and work tasks. This can lead to an increased risk of obesity.