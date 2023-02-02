Long COVID: 7 symptoms that are most common, 3 of them can get critical
A new study has revealed that there are 7 long-term health symptoms that are directly associated with long-COVID
Covid is now relatively less severe than it was two years back. However, the risk related to the disease is still there as long COVID can continue to torment us long after the initial recovery. As studies are still underway on the topic, we still know very little about post-COVID syndrome and the symptoms related to it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×