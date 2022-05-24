Long COVID can cause severe depression: Here's how to identify symptoms

Long COVID can cause severe depression: Here's how to identify symptoms2 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Studies have revealed that coronavirus can affect your brain. In fact, more than one-third of patients are seen to be developing neurologic symptoms.
Apart from weakening you physically, COVID can have a severe effect on your mental health. Due to health-related issues, and remaining isolated for days, some patients might go through bouts of depression. And some of them might suffer for even longer. A recent study showed survivors are indeed at increased risk of mood and anxiety disorders in the 3 months after infection. Here is all that you need to know:
Studies have revealed that coronavirus can affect your brain. In fact, more than one-third of patients are seen to be developing neurologic symptoms. Dr. Stephanie Collier, psychiatry instructor at Harvard Medical School, explained that apart from such infections, the pandemic has also resulted in worsening mental health outcomes due to the psychological toll of isolation, loneliness, unemployment, financial stressors etc.
“The prescription of antidepressants has spiked, intimate partner violence has increased, and suicidal thoughts are on the rise, especially in young adults."
Long COVID can cause some mental health issues. The symptoms include feel spells of sadness, anxiousness and panic attacks. Sometimes, patients may have feelings of hopelessness, low self-esteem and tiredness.
These symptoms usually go away in days or weeks. If it doesn't, then it is a sign of depression.
If you have been keeping low for days or weeks after the initial recovery, then it is a sign of depression due to long COVID. Such syndrome can cause difficulties in concentrating, not enjoying small things in life, and at times, it can also be serious like impacting your everyday life.
You may find yourself resorting to comfort eating or losing your appetite. In terms of sleep, you might be sleeping more than usual, or being unable to sleep at all.
If you experience depression symptoms most of the day, every day, for more than two weeks, you should visit your General Practitioner.
