Time and again we have been warned about the effect of COVID in the long term. From heart diseases to nervous system ailments, the disease can give you some serious trouble. And taking note of it, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding shared a video where the COVID survivors speak about how hard their life has become since the infection.

In the video, one survivor asserts, “My food tastes like it comes from a dumpster housing a dead raccoon", while another said, “My hair is falling out". The video was produced by the news website Brut.

Putting out a short reminder, the epidemiologist said, This is what it looks like to live with.

You have a higher risk of many cardiovascular issues after infection - that persists even in relatively healthy. Don’t risk infection please, he added.

He, however, pointed out, vaccines reduce Long Covid risk by 75-85%.

HT @WesElyMD & @brutamerica pic.twitter.com/nJaTFOY6nS — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 14, 2022

What is Long COVID?

Long COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the occurrence of new, returning, or ongoing health problems 4 or more weeks after an initial infection with COVID-19. It is also known by other names, including post-acute COVID, post-COVID conditions, and chronic COVID.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of long COVID vary from person to person. They may include fatigue, cognitive impairment (or “brain fog"), muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, sleep difficulties, and mood changes. It can also affect multiple organ systems and cause tissue damage.

A study also said, long COVID is a post-viral syndrome. Post-viral syndromes are well documented for a range of infections. For example, one study found that more than 27 percent of survivors from another coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), had chronic fatigue syndrome 4 years after their initial infection.

What are the diagnosis and treatments for Long COVID?

Some patients report difficulty obtaining a long COVID diagnosis, which complicates efforts to get support, such as disability assistance and clinical care. Patients experiencing several symptoms may need to consult with multiple specialists.

In addition, without consistent diagnoses, national data will not be adequate to track and respond to the condition.