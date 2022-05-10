This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shortly after the Euro 2020 final, in July 2021, Piers Morgan contracted the virus. He expressed that he suffered from multiple symptoms
Talk show host Piers Morgan recently announced that he had suffered from long Covid for around six to seven months but managed to recover from most symptoms by sleeping for long hours. The 57-year-old broadcaster also expressed that getting COVID-19 was the most "frustrated" he had ever been. In a detailed interview, he shared his experiences of the past few months, and here is all that you need to know:
How did Morgan catch Covid?
Shortly after the Euro 2020 final, in July 2021, Morgan contracted the infection. He expressed that he suffered from multiple symptoms, “This includes a strong fever, violent coughing, chills and sneezing fits," as per a report by Express.
The broadcaster explained that he felt exhausted all throughout the day.
The Long Covid experience:
The symptoms continued for months that followed. Amidst the lack of smell and taste for that length of time, what seemed to affect him most was the “endless fatigue", which he said was “really debilitating".
He told Express: “The most frustrated I have ever been is that I got long Covid last year after I got the Delta variant. I had a week of really bad illness and then six, seven months of long Covid. “No taste, no smell, endless fatigue, no energy. Which for me was the worst thing."
Comparing the effects of the virus to past ailments such as breaking his ankle, Morgan said that over time, the inability to be able to do things he wanted was “depressing".
How he recovered from the symptoms?
Morgan stressed that sleeping for long hours helped him recover. Advising others who are suffering from similar ailments, Morgan said that he was able to get some of his energy back by sleeping: “I just sleep when I’m tired," he said.
“Makes no sense after that ridiculous schedule – but [I've] got my energy back."
Piers also mentioned how getting jabbed twice for COVID has helped him to avoid the worst. He had been jabbed with the Oxford or AstraZeneca vaccine and that has helped him to recover in a steady state. He had said that had he not been jabbed, he would’ve had it worst.
How did the vaccines help him?
