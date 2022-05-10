Talk show host Piers Morgan recently announced that he had suffered from long Covid for around six to seven months but managed to recover from most symptoms by sleeping for long hours. The 57-year-old broadcaster also expressed that getting COVID-19 was the most "frustrated" he had ever been. In a detailed interview, he shared his experiences of the past few months, and here is all that you need to know:

