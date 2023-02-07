In the last three years, most of us have learned to live with COVID. Today, we know what to avoid and how to cope with it in case we get infected. But the disease is still a threat as we still don't know much about the long-term effect of the virus, i.e. long COVID or post-COVID syndrome. Studies have revealed that long-term effects of the disease can be fatal and can target all organs, including your heart and nervous system. There are other symptoms that might not sound as serious but can hamper your day-to-day life in a big way. These symptoms include hair loss, joint pain etc. Here's a look at how to take care of COVID linked joint pain you are experiencing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}