Long Covid: Watch out for these dangerous miracle cures sold online2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 07:38 PM IST
- Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone are some of the miracle cures being sold to the long Covid survivors on online support forums
Listen to this article
With more people with long Covid going online in search of support, the likelihood of misinformation that are bordering on dangerous treatments appears to have gone up as well. These valuable discussion forums, chat groups and other online peer-support networks are reportedly also spreading harmful misinformation. Notably, online groups allow unproven therapies to be promoted, sometimes by members who believe they are sharing helpful information, according to news agency PTI report.