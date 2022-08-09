Long Covid: Watch out for these dangerous miracle cures sold online

The PTI report said that online discussion forums such as Reddit, as well as networks on Facebook and Twitter, have made a major difference to the long Covid community, adding that, these peer networks offer emotional support and share important information about symptoms and treatments. However, there are pitfalls and potential dangers of this kind of online networking and crowdsourced medicine. The PTI report noted that some individuals or groups are exploiting people’s desperation, using long Covid support networks to attempt to profit from offering treatment plans or alternative therapies such as vitamin supplements and ozone treatment.