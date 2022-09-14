Females presented with a variety of symptoms that can include ear, nose, and throat problems and mood disorders, as well as neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatologic, and fatigue symptoms
As much as we know about long-term effects of coronavirus, there is more that we don't know about. Several studies are currently undergoing and many researches have already been published on the topic of Long COVID. However, noting that the effects are serious, WHO has time and again urged countries to investing in research, recovery, and rehabilitation.
Taking cognisence of the matter, the UN health agency released a report on post-COVID conditions in December 2021 and also listed all the symptoms. But as time went, it was observed many more symptoms are also linked to the disease of which, some can be life threatening.
The first time the WHO had taken cognisance of post-COVID conditions was last year. In December 2021, the WHO had released a report on post-COVID conditions and had listed all the symptoms related to this.
144 million people are affected by Long Covid
A recent study reveals over 144 million people are affected by Long Covid worldwide. And around 10-20% of people who were infected by the coronavirus, actually experience the long COVID symptoms.
This means, 4% of people who have been infected with the virus may have Long Covid, though this may be even higher since many do not get tested for Covid-19.
Females are more prone to Long COVID than men
Basis a recent report, WHO recently said women are the worst sufferers of long COVID than men.
WHO report said, "The modelling also suggests that females are twice as likely as males to experience long COVID. Furthermore, the risk increases dramatically among severe COVID-19 cases needing hospitalization, with one in three females and one in five males likely to develop long COVID."
Females presented with a variety of symptoms that can include ear, nose, and throat problems and mood disorders, as well as neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatologic, and fatigue symptoms. In contrast, male patients were significantly more likely to experience endocrinological disorders such as diabetes and kidney disease, a study published by the University of Minnesota.
Fatigue, shortness of breath, problems in memory, loss of concentration, sleep issues, persistent cough, chest pain, trouble in speaking, muscle aches, loss of smell and taste, onset of depression and anxiety are some of the most reported symptoms of the long COVID.
What are the symptoms of long COVID?
