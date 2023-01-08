Long form tweets, bookmark button and more: Elon Musk lists upcoming Twitter features2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Netizens seem to be excited about the new developments that Elon Musk declared on Twitter.
Netizens seem to be excited about the new developments that Elon Musk declared on Twitter.
Elon Musk has declared a number of new Twitter features that will start being implemented as early as next week. Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, part of a much larger UI overhaul, will roll out later this week, Musk tweeted. Bookmark button, which will be de facto silent like on Tweet details, will roll out a week later, he said while adding that long-form tweets would start in early February.