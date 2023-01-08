Elon Musk has declared a number of new Twitter features that will start being implemented as early as next week. Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, part of a much larger UI overhaul, will roll out later this week, Musk tweeted. Bookmark button, which will be de facto silent like on Tweet details, will roll out a week later, he said while adding that long-form tweets would start in early February.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week.



First part of a much larger UI overhaul.



Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later.



Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

Netizens seem to be excited about the new developments. “Can’t wait for long form tweets!! Loving the new changes and updates so far," wrote one user. “This is great news. The developments of Twitter both from a product and "freedom" perspective have been incredibly fast. Keep up the good work!" wrote another.

One user cautioned about using long-form tweets. “Be careful with long form. Maybe do small test rollouts to blue subs first…part of the beauty of Twitter is how it forces me to write concisely and therefor think more critically about the core of my message (sic)," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, according to a January 7 Bloomberg news report, Twitter made more staff reductions in the unit responsible for hate speech and harassment as well as the trust and safety team handling global content moderation. Employees in the company's Dublin and Singapore headquarters were impacted by at least a dozen further cuts on January 6 night, according to the article, which cited people with knowledge of the situation.

Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, who was just hired as the site integrity director for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, senior director of revenue policy at Twitter, were among those let go from the social media network controlled by Musk, Bloomberg reported. Employees on the teams in charge of the platform's misinformation, international outreach, and state media policies were also let go, the report added.

(With agency inputs)

