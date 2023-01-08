Elon Musk has declared a number of new Twitter features that will start being implemented as early as next week. Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, part of a much larger UI overhaul, will roll out later this week, Musk tweeted. Bookmark button, which will be de facto silent like on Tweet details, will roll out a week later, he said while adding that long-form tweets would start in early February.

