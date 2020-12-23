Long-haul Covid patients put hope in experimental drugs

Patrick Varnes has suffered from shortness of breath, fatigue and headaches for about six months since being diagnosed with Covid at the end of June. The 41-year-old financial director in Atlanta says he has tried nearly 30 different supplements, acupuncture and a steroid.

When he heard in an online support group about an experimental drug intended to treat long-term symptoms of Covid, he reached out to a doctor, and hopes to participate in a clinical trial if the FDA approves one.

“After six months of living in an internal prison, I need to try it," says Mr. Varnes. “I really, really hope it works."

Mr. Varnes is one of an estimated tens of thousands of Covid patients suffering from debilitating long-term symptoms. For months, they have gotten few answers—and even fewer treatments—from the medical community. Now, some pharmaceutical companies and researchers are moving to launch the first clinical trials for drugs intended to treat long-term Covid.

So far, these drugs are experimental, and aren’t FDA-approved for any condition, whether Covid or any other disease they were originally developed to treat. The enthusiasm for them among patients reflects a hope for anything that might give them some relief.

Many Covid long-haulers, as they are known, are young and were previously healthy, and weren’t hospitalized for their initial infection. But months later, many are experiencing life-altering symptoms including brain fog, extreme fatigue and shortness of breath, often making normal daily activities nearly impossible.

Doctors’ understanding of the condition is still nascent, and estimates for cases vary widely. But research suggests at least 10% to 20% of Covid patients experience long-term symptoms. A recent survey from the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics, for instance, reported that at least 10% of Covid patients have symptoms lasting for three or more months.

Companies are repurposing experimental drugs being tested for other diseases, and filing applications or launching clinical trials. Some are using the treatments on patients who apply for compassionate use when possible.

Before Covid-19, Mr. Varnes was a fitness buff. He went to a CrossFit gym five days a week. Now, he can’t do much more than go on a walk. “I’ve had shortness of breath every single day," says Mr. Varnes.

He heard about a drug called leronlimab from an online support group and reached out to a physician who runs clinical trials for CytoDyn, a Vancouver, Wash., biotechnology company. It recently applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test its experimental drug, leronlimab, on 102 long Covid patients, says Scott A. Kelly, chief medical officer of the company.

Leronlimab, a monoclonal antibody administered through subcutaneous injections, was developed as an HIV drug. It hasn’t been FDA approved for HIV or for Covid. The company has recently tested the treatment in severe Covid patients as well as in mild to moderate cases, some of which were long-haul patients. The research is preliminary; there is no published data from human trials validating the results. A new trial would test the drug specifically on long-haul patients. The company says patients haven’t reported significant side effects in the clinical trials they’ve done for Covid and HIV.

Organicell, a Miami-based biotechnology company, is looking at testing Zofin, an experimental drug tested for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, on long Covid patients. Zofin uses nanoparticles to reduce inflammation and microRNA to target different genes.

Mari Mitrani, chief science officer of Organicell, says the company decided to pivot to Covid-19 because Zofin was designed to improve lung regeneration, which is a problem for many Covid-19 patients.

The drug has been used in 18 Covid patients—including four with long Covid—through compassionate use requests approved by the FDA. The company received FDA approval to do a trial for certain groups of recently infected Covid patients. It is waiting for FDA authorization to do a trial specifically for long-haul Covid patients, says Dr. Mitrani. Organicell says no significant side effects have been reported so far.

PureTech, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is also looking to test LYT-100, its experimental drug, to treat lung-scarring in post-acute Covid patients.

Toby Maher, a professor of medicine at the University of Southern California, is principal investigator of a study testing the use of LYT-100, an anti-inflammatory drug. Dr. Maher is overseeing a Phase 2 clinical trial starting to recruit 168 patients who are at least one month post-hospitalization, but are still having difficulty breathing and whose lung scans show residue of disease.

LYT-100 is an oral tablet taken twice a day. The company says the main anticipated side effects are gastrointestinal issues such as bloating and nausea, but says most patients should be able to take the treatment without problems.

“Increasingly we’re recognizing there are a large number of patients left with significant symptoms following Covid infection and those symptoms appear to be caused by permanent damage to the lung in the form of scarring," says Dr. Maher.

Some doctors believe that some long-haul Covid patients are suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, a post-viral condition. AIM ImmunoTech, an Ocala, Fla., biotechnology company, recently got approval to expand its ongoing clinical trial for CFS to include Covid patients who have chronic fatigue-like symptoms, says Tom Equels, CEO of the company. The company is treating patients with Ampligen, an experimental antiviral drug administered as an IV infusion.

The company says Ampligen has been generally well tolerated, with the most likely side effect being mild and transitory flu-like symptoms. It works by activating and enhancing the natural human immune system.

An October study published in the journal PLOS One found that the earlier ME/CFS patients take Ampligen, the better the outcome, says Mr. Equels. “We have a unique opportunity here with the Covid long-haulers to catch the chronic disease at the early stages of the disease," he said.

