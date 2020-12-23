Long-haul Covid patients put hope in experimental drugs

Long-haul Covid patients put hope in experimental drugs5 min read . 12:09 AM IST
People suffering from debilitating symptoms for months after getting sick with Covid are searching for relief
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
People suffering from debilitating symptoms for months after getting sick with Covid are searching for relief
Patrick Varnes has suffered from shortness of breath, fatigue and headaches for about six months since being diagnosed with Covid at the end of June. The 41-year-old financial director in Atlanta says he has tried nearly 30 different supplements, acupuncture and a steroid.
When he heard in an online support group about an experimental drug intended to treat long-term symptoms of Covid, he reached out to a doctor, and hopes to participate in a clinical trial if the FDA approves one.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.