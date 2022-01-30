The World Health Organization's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has shared a report from Israel, saying that “Long Covid" is less common in vaccinated people with breakthrough infections.

"Reinforces data from UK showing #LongCovid is less common in vaccinated people with breakthrough infections," Swaminathan's tweet read.

In the Israeli report, researchers have said that people who have had both SARS-CoV-2 infection and doses of Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine were much less likely to report any of a range of common long-Covid symptoms than were people who were unvaccinated when infected.

In fact, those vaccinated were no more likely to report symptoms than people who’d never caught SARS-CoV-2, the study said.

“Here is another reason to get vaccinated, if you needed one," co-author Michael Edelstein, an epidemiologist at Bar-Ilan University in Safed, Israel, has said.

Covid-19 vaccination reduces long Covid’s incidence by preventing people from getting infected in the first place, the report said.

“In theory, the shots could also protect against the condition by minimizing the length of time the virus has free rein in the body during breakthrough infections. But so far, the few studies that have looked into whether vaccines protect people from long COVID have had mixed results," it added.

Study shows long Covid at initial point of diagnosis

Meanwhile, a team of researchers has identified several factors that can be measured at the initial point of COVID-19 diagnosis that anticipate if a patient is likely to develop long COVID.

The study has been published in the 'Cell Journal'.

A significant portion of people who contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus - some estimates suggest more than 40 per cent - suffer chronic effects known as Post Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), commonly referred to as long COVID. PASC symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, and more.

These "PASC factors" are the presence of certain autoantibodies, pre-existing Type 2 diabetes, SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in the blood, and Epstein-Barr virus DNA levels in the blood.

"Identifying these PASC factors is a major step forward for not only understanding long COVID and potentially treating it, but also which patients are at highest risk for the development of chronic conditions," said ISB President, Dr Jim Heath, co-corresponding author of a research paper.

"These findings are also helping us frame our thinking around other chronic conditions, such as post-acute Lyme syndrome, for example," he added.

Additionally, researchers found that mild cases of COVID-19, not just severe cases, are associated with long COVID. They also suggested that administering antivirals very early in the disease course may potentially prevent some PASC.

"Long COVID is causing significant morbidity in survivors of COVID-19, yet the pathobiology is poorly understood," said Dr Jason Goldman, co-corresponding author of the paper and an infectious disease expert at Swedish.

"Our study pairs clinical data and patient-reported outcomes with deep multi-omic analyses to unravel important biological associations that occur in patients with PASC. Certain findings such as the low cortisol state in patients with long COVID have the potential to translate rapidly to the clinic. Our results form an important foundation for the development of therapeutics to treat long COVID," he added.

Researchers collected blood and swab samples from 309 COVID-19 patients at different time points to perform comprehensive phenotyping which was integrated with clinical data and patient-reported symptoms to carry out a deep multi-omic, longitudinal investigation.

A key finding from the study deals with viral load, which can be measured near diagnosis to predict long COVID symptoms.

