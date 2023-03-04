Long-lost ship found in Michigan coast's Lake Huron, confirms tragic story

Long-lost ship found in Michigan coast's Lake Huron, confirms tragic story5 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 02:01 AM IST
- Video footage shows the Ironton sitting upright on the lake bottom, hundreds of feet down — “remarkably preserved” by the cold, fresh water like many other Great Lakes shipwrecks.
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton’s fate seems particularly cruel.
