Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Long-term Covid should be 'clear priority' for authorities: WHO
Photo: Reuters

Long-term Covid should be 'clear priority' for authorities: WHO

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST AFP

A senior WHO official urged national authorities to make a priority of understanding the long-term consequences of coronavirus infections as some people show worrying symptoms months later

A senior World Health Organization official on Thursday urged national authorities to make a priority of understanding the long-term consequences of coronavirus infections as some people show worrying symptoms months later.

A senior World Health Organization official on Thursday urged national authorities to make a priority of understanding the long-term consequences of coronavirus infections as some people show worrying symptoms months later.

"It's a clear priority for WHO, and of the utmost importance. It should be for every health authority," Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe, told a press conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt accords top priority to startups, wants to create congenial atmosphere for growth: Minister

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi records 220 new cases, no death in the last 24 hours

1 min read . 04:48 PM IST

Budget 2021 marks directional change for Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

3 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Delhi to face water crisis in summer, says AAP. This is why

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

"It's a clear priority for WHO, and of the utmost importance. It should be for every health authority," Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe, told a press conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt accords top priority to startups, wants to create congenial atmosphere for growth: Minister

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi records 220 new cases, no death in the last 24 hours

1 min read . 04:48 PM IST

Budget 2021 marks directional change for Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

3 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Delhi to face water crisis in summer, says AAP. This is why

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While some studies are beginning to shed light on the illness, it is still unclear why some patients with Covid-19 continue to show symptoms for months, including tiredness, brain fog, and cardiac and neurological disorders.

"The burden is real and it is significant. About one in 10 Covid-19 sufferers remain unwell after 12 weeks, and many for much longer," Kluge said.

Noting that reports of long-term symptoms came soon after the disease was first discovered, he said that some patients were "met with disbelief or lack of understanding."

Kluge stressed that those patients "need to be heard if we are to understand the long-term consequences and recovery from Covid-19."

WHO Europe called on European countries and institutions to "come together as part of an integrated research agenda," harmonising data collection tools and study protocols.

The regional director also said he would bring together the 53 member countries of the WHO's European region, including several countries in Central Asia, "to set out a regional strategy."

TRENDING STORIES See All

In early February, WHO organised the first virtual seminar devoted to so called "Long Covid," in order to properly define it, give it a formal name and harmonise methods for studying it.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.