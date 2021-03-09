Long-term financial impact of pandemic most concerning for CFOs: Stanton Chase

Over two-thirds of 250 global chief financial officers ( CFO s) interviewed by executive search firm Stanton Chase reported a decline within their industry in 2020 compared to 2019.

In a report titled “Trial By Fire: How CFOs Are Stepping Up Amid The Crisis", Stanton Chase, details how CFOs around the globe have responded to the covid-19 pandemic and how the crisis in turn is reshaping their role and honing their focus on strategy, technology, and human capital.

"As the pandemic continues unabated in many business markets, much of the early optimism for a potential hockey-stick recovery has ebbed, with signs increasingly pointing to a longer-term –and much more uncertain – W-shaped recovery," the report said.

Respondents cited a downtrend in revenues indicative of other drops on the market. Some industries, such as essential and e-commerce retail, saw an initial uptick in profits. But the temporary boost in sales was often “more than offset by higher CV-19 costs and supply-chain challenges," according to one retail CFO respondent.

Another CFO from the industrial sector noted that government incentives and support have eased the slump but that “this has mostly been borrowing from future demand."

The firm says in its last global survey, a majority of CFOs ranked digital transformation and implementing innovative technology as their greatest challenge.

"While this certainly remains at the forefront for many, and still ranks among the top three challenges that CFOs perceive for the next few years, the current and longer-term impacts of the pandemic and overall economic volatility took center stage in 2020," the survey adds.

Therefore, while digital transformation remains a priority, it has been displaced for many CFOs as they face the more immediate challenges of correcting course.

The most pressing issue at hand for CFOs is the long-term and financial impact of the global pandemic, with almost 80% of respondents listing this as their top challenge over the next three years.

Almost the same number of CFOs cited future economic volatility and global recession as one of their top concerns, although the two are most definitely closely related.

A third of CFOs surveyed continued to prioritize digital transformation and the ability to keep pace with digital trends and innovation, and roughly the same number of respondents again listed industry disruption and increased competition as challenges they anticipate in the near future.

Fewer than half (41%) of CFOs surveyed reported feeling that they or their organization are adequately prepared to address the risks associated with the coming year’s challenges.

Fewer than half (41%) of CFOs surveyed reported feeling that they or their organization are adequately prepared to address the risks associated with the coming year’s challenges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics