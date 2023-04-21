Looking for cheap flights? Man uses THIS hack to book air tickets worth over ₹2 cr for only ₹13 lakh2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:15 PM IST
To take advantage of these rare moments, Yip recommends reacting quickly and being flexible because there may not be a wide choice of dates or destinations.
A quick-witted individual named Herman Yip recently managed to snag $250,000 worth of airline tickets for a mere $17,000 due to a currency conversion error on the All Nippon Airways (ANA) website. Yip, who runs a travel website from Hong Kong, further advised that if you are looking out to cheap flights then keep an eye for such opportunities.
