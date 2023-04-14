With the reopening of international borders and the resumption of regular flights in 2022, there has been a surge in outbound travel from India. Though Europe is most in demand, significant delays in the Schengen visa processing time may affect summer travel plans. In such cases, applying for an Australian visa might be a good option as it is not only easy to obtain, but also allows travellers to visit neighbouring countries.

The Australian visa application process can be completed online via the Australian government's immigration website, where applicants can create an account and upload the required documents. And the best part is, the process only takes around half an hour to complete.

Here's how to apply for Australian visa

Visit the Australian government's immigration website https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au,

Then, create an account

upload required documents like scanned passport, cover letter, application form, personal bank statement of 6 months, GST/ITR etc

And you are done!

Once the visa is obtained, travelers can stay in Australia for up to three months at a time and also have the option to travel to neighboring countries such as New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, or Vanuatu as an exit. Singapore can also be visited with the same visa.

However, it is important to check the visa regulations for these countries before traveling and to read the subclass 600 visa requirements carefully before applying.

Australia, known for its strict regulations, had closed its borders to almost everyone except citizens and residents in March 2020 in an attempt to slow surging COVID-19 case numbers. The country earned the nickname “Fortress Australia" for imposing some of the world's strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions, including a cap on international arrivals and a ban on citizens going overseas.

However, with the decline in COVID-19 cases and the third wave of the pandemic receding, Australia reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists in November 2021, nearly two years after imposing the travel restrictions.

