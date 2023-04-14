Looking for EASIEST visa to get? Travel to at least 6 countries with this one

With the reopening of international borders and the resumption of regular flights in 2022, there has been a surge in outbound travel from India. Though Europe is most in demand, significant delays in the Schengen visa processing time may affect summer travel plans. In such cases, applying for an Australian visa might be a good option as it is not only easy to obtain, but also allows travellers to visit neighbouring countries.

