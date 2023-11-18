Looking for UK visa? Apart from IT, THESE three professions are in high demand

Apart from the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom is a prominent choice for Indians when they are thinking about moving to another country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly one in six residents in England and Wales are non-UK born, and Indians form the largest segment, as per UK government's 2022 data. In 2022, a significant number of UK visas, including those for study, work, and visit, were issued to Indians.

Despite the fact that the UK is witnessing a massive labour shortage, securing employment in a new country poses challenges. However, understanding the right avenues can streamline the process. Here are the list of 5 jobs that are in high demand in the UK currently.

Healthcare Professionals The UK's Skilled Worker visa scheme welcomes skilled healthcare professionals from abroad to address workforce shortages exacerbated by Covid. These include nurses, pharmacists, and care workers, homecare givers, etc.

With this visa one can live and work in the UK for up to 5 years, and it can be renewed indefinitely. To be eligible, however, you must have a job offer from a UK employer that meets the required salary threshold. Also, the candidate must meet the required qualifications and experience, an Economic Times report cited

Traditional Engineering Currently, there is a high demand for civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics engineers, as well as design and development engineers.

The engineering industry in the UK is expected to grow at a rate of 2.7% annually from 2022 to 2027, according to Engineering UK. Hence, with the right degree or work experience, you can easily find the jobs that are suitable for you.

IT sector Also, there is a high demand in the IT sector. As per the report, the IT sector, including business analysts, architects, and systems designers, is likely to witness a 4.2% job growth by 2027, creating 5,200 new positions.

Additionally, a significant 39.6% of the workforce is expected to retire during this period, resulting in 49,600 job openings.

Programming and Software Development “This sector will see a 4.2% job growth by 2027, leading to 12,500 new jobs. In the same period, 118,900 job openings will be created by the retiring workforce," the ET report said

Economics and Statistic Actuaries, economists, and statisticians play important roles in a variety of industries, including insurance, finance, and government, in areas where critical thinking and problem-solving are essential

National Career Services projects a 4.3% job growth by 2027, creating 23,200 job openings due to a 55.3% workforce retirement rate.

