Thick layer of snow has covered vehicles, houses and a brutal winter storm has left the people of US under biting cold temperatures.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media showing snow covering almost everything. Areas in Buffalo, in western New York, are worst hit by it.

A video on social media shows Hoaks resturant in Hamburg area. The user posting the video on Twitter said, "The scene at Hoaks restaurant in Hamburg is surreal. It looks like an Ice Castle!,"

The scene at Hoaks restaurant in Hamburg is surreal. It looks like an Ice Castle! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/aNRC8Z1UnR — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) December 24, 2022

In a photo shared by the Twitter handle of NWS Buffalo, a huge heap of snow can be seen.

In Buffalo, in western New York emergency services unable to reach high impact areas due to this.

Numbing cold combined with howling winds and heavy "lake-effect" snow - the result of moisture picked up by frigid air moving over warmer lake waters - produced a storm that Governor Kathy Hochul said would go down in history as "the Blizzard of '22" reported news agency Reuters

The storm's official death toll in Buffalo and elsewhere in Erie County climbed to 13 on Sunday, and was expected to rise as more bodies found in snow drifts or buried vehicles were examined and confirmed as weather-related fatalities, authorities said, according to Reuters.

At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents since late last week, according to an NBC News tally, while CNN put the total number of fatalities at 26, according to Reuters.