L’Oréal Bounces Back as Europe, North America Offset China

L’Oréal SA reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales as strength in Europe and North America helped offset a slowdown in shopping by Chinese travelers.

(Bloomberg) -- L’Oréal SA reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales as strength in Europe and North America helped offset a slowdown in shopping by Chinese travelers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The French cosmetics group, which owns Lancôme, said Thursday that like-for-like sales rose 9.4% in the first quarter, helped by strong demand for its mainstream consumer and dermatological products. The increase was well ahead of analysts’ average expectation of a 6.6% rise.

Revenue from North Asia, which includes China and South Korea, also held up better than feared, with comparable sales down 1.1% — less than the expected 2.4% drop. In February, L’Oreal shares experienced a sharp decline following a drop in spending by Chinese consumers, who have become more discerning on what they spend their money on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L’Oréal’s American depositary receipts surged as much as 8.3% in New York trading, the most since November 2022, while shares of rival Estee Lauder Cos. gained as much as 6.2%.

L’Oréal Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Hieronimus said 2024 was off to a “very good start," citing “unbelievably strong" growth in Europe and a “gradual recovery" in North Asia. On a call with analysts, he said North Asia, the only region not to record double-digit sales growth, is becoming “progressively less bad."

In mainland China, where the beauty market remains sluggish, L’Oréal sales rose 6.2%, Hieronimus said. Changes in policy regarding daigous — the practice of Chinese tourists buying on behalf of others when traveling abroad — continued to weigh on travel retail, he said, but projected a recovery by the end of the first half. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparable sales in L’Oréal’s dermatological beauty unit, which has been a main driver of growth and includes labels such as CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, grew by nearly 22%, topping analyst estimates. Hieronimus said sales in this division have risen for 15 consecutive quarters.

“Amid a noisy few weeks on beauty with fears of a market slowdown, this result should drive a strong positive share reaction," said Molly Wylenzek, an analyst at Jefferies. She said the better-than-expected performance in North America, where like-for-like sales rose 12%, is the “bigger surprise, defying weakening scanner data and downbeat retailer commentary."

The strong performance comes after Ulta Beauty Inc. stock tumbled after executives signaled cooling consumer demand for beauty products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L’Oréal’s quarterly sales figure included a “phasing impact" for the implementation of new IT systems, the company said. On an adjusted basis, growth was 8.1%, which was still ahead of expectations.

Hieronimus reiterated that for the full year, L’Oréal expects about 5% like-for-like growth.

--With assistance from Angelina Rascouet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Updates with context, management and analyst quotes.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!