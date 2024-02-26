BREAKING NEWS
Lord Jacob Rothschild passes away at 87: All you need to know about the financier and banking family scion
Prominent investment banker and businessman Lord Jacob Rothschild has passed away at the age of 87.
“Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather," his family told the PA Media news agency.
