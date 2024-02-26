Prominent investment banker and businessman Lord Jacob Rothschild has passed away at the age of 87.

“Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather," his family told the PA Media news agency.

