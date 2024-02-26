Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Lord Jacob Rothschild passes away at 87: All you need to know about the financier and banking family scion
BREAKING NEWS

Lord Jacob Rothschild passes away at 87: All you need to know about the financier and banking family scion

Livemint

Prominent investment banker and businessman Lord Jacob Rothschild has passed away at the age of 87.

Mint Image

Prominent investment banker and businessman Lord Jacob Rothschild has passed away at the age of 87.

“Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather," his family told the PA Media news agency.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.