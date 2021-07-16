This US city asks citizens to wear masks indoors again as Delta variant rages

The restriction -- set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday -- comes just one month after the county, along with the rest of California, lifted masking and social-distancing restrictions as cases eased. More curbs may follow if the infection rate accelerates. L.A. has taken a cautious approach throughout the pandemic as one of the first major cities to shut down non-essential businesses and order people to stay home in March 2020.