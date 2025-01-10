Los Angeles fire damage likely to be costliest blaze in US History

The Los Angeles wildfires are set to be the costliest blaze in U.S. history, analysts said Thursday, as the first initial estimates of damage from the infernos soared with their unchecked spread.

Total economic losses from the fires are now pegged at close to $50 billion, double the estimate of a day earlier, according to JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar. That includes insured losses which he estimated at more than $20 billion and “even more if the fires are not controlled."

Other initial estimates of the fire’s economic toll also placed the disaster as among the nation’s most expensive. Ratings firm Morningstar DBRS estimated total insured losses of more than $8 billion.

The final tally of insurance losses from natural disasters can vary markedly from initial estimates, particularly for forecasts made while events are still unfolding. Analysts and others work out potential costs in part by comparing the number and average value of properties destroyed to previous fires.

The 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California’s Butte County, the nation’s most destructive wildfire through last year, inflicted insured losses of around $12.5 billion, adjusted for inflation, according to broker Aon.

Hurricanes and earthquakes produce the biggest losses among different types of catastrophes. The costliest ever was 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which amounted to $102 billion in insured losses, adjusted for inflation, according to Aon data provided to the Insurance Information Institute, an industry group.

Hurricane Ian in 2022 was second with $56 billion and Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami was third with $48 billion.

Multibillion-dollar losses could put significant pressure on California’s already fragile home-insurance market.

The fires will have “widespread, negative impacts for the state’s broader insurance market," said Denise Rappmund, a senior analyst at ratings firm Moody’s Ratings. The cost “will likely drive up premiums and may reduce property insurance availability," she added.

High losses could also lead to insurers—and hence their policyholders—being forced to bail out the state’s Fair Plan insurer of last resort. The plan, which provides coverage for homeowners shunned by private insurers, can require private insurers to pay for claims it can’t meet.

It isn’t yet clear how much of the insured losses will fall to the plan, but it has significant exposure to some of the areas worst hit by the fires. Its exposure to potential losses in Pacific Palisades, the epicenter of one of the fires, was close to $6 billion at the end of September, the most recent plan data show.

Victoria Roach, the Fair Plan president, told a state hearing in March “we are one [big fire] event away from a large assessment," or demand for payment from the industry.

“It’s a gamble," she added. “We don’t have the money on hand and we have a lot of exposure out there."

A spokeswoman for the plan said Wednesday it has “payment mechanisms in place, including reinsurance, to ensure all covered claims are paid."

From an insurer’s standpoint, “high losses bode well for future prices" in the state, but will likely inflict a short-term hit to earnings, JPMorgan’s Bhullar said in a note.

The steep uptick in forecast losses means reinsurers, who typically provide coverage to insurers for losses over a certain level, will likely be affected as well, he added.

Write to Jean Eaglesham at Jean.Eaglesham@wsj.com