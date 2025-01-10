Los Angeles fire damage likely to be costliest blaze in US History
SummaryInsured losses from the disaster could be more than $20 billion, or even higher if the fires spread further.
The Los Angeles wildfires are set to be the costliest blaze in U.S. history, analysts said Thursday, as the first initial estimates of damage from the infernos soared with their unchecked spread.
