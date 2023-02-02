On February 1, Los Angeles International Airport's power was abruptly knocked out, leaving many travellers at one of the largest airports in the world in the dark and stopping security procedures, according to authorities. At roughly four in the morning (February 2 - India time), the airport tweeted that the airfield was functioning normally but that some terminals, traffic lights, and other systems may have lost power.

“The airfield is operating normally but some terminals, traffic lights and other systems may not have power. Our teams are working on the issues with DWP now. Follow us for additional updates," said the initial tweet.

The airport, one of the busiest in the world, advised customers to allow extra time for security checks as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had ceased inspecting travellers in the majority of terminals. Later, the airport tweeted that the majority of its terminals had lost power and added that some leaving planes might have been impacted because the jet bridges used to board passengers weren't operating.

Also Read: Adani plans twin-airport strategy for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports

“Due to the power issue TSA has stopped screening passengers in most terminals so please allow extra time. Crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore all systems," the airport tweeted later.

Most of the terminals got impacted by the loss of power while crews assessed the issue, as per LAX Airport. “Some departing flights may be impacted due to no power to jet bridges. Please allow extra time and check your flight status as we learn more," it added.

Also Read: Emergency declared at Kochi airport. Know why

Although the number of impacted planes wasn't immediately known, the LAX website indicated that at least 30 departing flights scheduled to take off during the disruption were delayed. There was no apparent indication of what caused the disruption.

The airport tweeted at 5:13 AM (February 2 - India time), “Power has been fully restored and operations are normal."

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author