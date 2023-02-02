Los Angeles International Airport terminals black out due to power outage
Los Angeles International Airport terminals blacked out early on February 2 (India time) due to power outage.
On February 1, Los Angeles International Airport's power was abruptly knocked out, leaving many travellers at one of the largest airports in the world in the dark and stopping security procedures, according to authorities. At roughly four in the morning (February 2 - India time), the airport tweeted that the airfield was functioning normally but that some terminals, traffic lights, and other systems may have lost power.
