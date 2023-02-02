Home / News / World /  Los Angeles International Airport terminals black out due to power outage
Los Angeles International Airport terminals black out due to power outage

2 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 07:27 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
FILE - Travelers wait in line at a TSA security check at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, on July 1, 2022. Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, leaving many passengers at one of the world's busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - Travelers wait in line at a TSA security check at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, on July 1, 2022. Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, leaving many passengers at one of the world's busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (AP)

Los Angeles International Airport terminals blacked out early on February 2 (India time) due to power outage.

On February 1, Los Angeles International Airport's power was abruptly knocked out, leaving many travellers at one of the largest airports in the world in the dark and stopping security procedures, according to authorities. At roughly four in the morning (February 2 - India time), the airport tweeted that the airfield was functioning normally but that some terminals, traffic lights, and other systems may have lost power.

“The airfield is operating normally but some terminals, traffic lights and other systems may not have power. Our teams are working on the issues with DWP now. Follow us for additional updates," said the initial tweet.

The airport, one of the busiest in the world, advised customers to allow extra time for security checks as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had ceased inspecting travellers in the majority of terminals. Later, the airport tweeted that the majority of its terminals had lost power and added that some leaving planes might have been impacted because the jet bridges used to board passengers weren't operating.

“Due to the power issue TSA has stopped screening passengers in most terminals so please allow extra time. Crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore all systems," the airport tweeted later.

Most of the terminals got impacted by the loss of power while crews assessed the issue, as per LAX Airport. “Some departing flights may be impacted due to no power to jet bridges. Please allow extra time and check your flight status as we learn more," it added.

Although the number of impacted planes wasn't immediately known, the LAX website indicated that at least 30 departing flights scheduled to take off during the disruption were delayed. There was no apparent indication of what caused the disruption.

The airport tweeted at 5:13 AM (February 2 - India time), “Power has been fully restored and operations are normal."

(With agency inputs)

