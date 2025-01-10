Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Firefighters battled Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes. More than 10,000 structures have burned between the Eaton and Palisades fires. More than 5,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.
Due to strong offshore winds and low humidity, Red Flag warnings are in effect until Friday evening in much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. “The threat doesn’t end after Friday however," National Weather Service Los Angeles meteorologists said. Offshore winds will continue into early next week, peaking Sunday as well as Tuesday into Wednesday.
Total damage due to wildfires could reach $150 billion, AccuWeather estimates. AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135-$150 billion.
A new fire prompted evacuations Thursday in and around Los Angeles even as firefighters aided by calmer winds saw the first signs of successfully beating back the region’s deadly and devastating wildfires, while the enormity of the devastation started to emerge.
The fast-growing Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley near the West Hills neighborhood and close to Ventura County. The evacuation order covered parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: How the wildfires in Los Angeles area could affect California's home insurance market
California has seen other major insurers pull back on property coverage in the nation's most populous state as climate change makes wildfires, floods and windstorms more common and damaging. Of the top 20 most destructive wildfires in state history, at least 15 occurred since 2015. The data did not include the Los Angeles area fires this week.
In 2023, seven of the 12 largest insurance companies by market share in California either paused or restricted issuing new policies in the state.
That has made it extremely difficult for homeowners in high-risk areas to obtain or afford insurance.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Spago Beverly Hills offers free meals to firefighters
As reported by TMZ, Spago, a luxurious Beverly Hills restaurant owned by renowned chef Wolfgang Puck, is said to be offering free meals to those battling the wildfires over the weekend.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1 million for LA wildfire relief
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, one of many Hollywood celebrities who lived in the California neighborhoods ravaged by wildfires this week, said on Thursday her family would donate $1 million to relief efforts.
The Oscar winner said she and her husband, actor and director Christopher Guest, and their children had pledged $1 million to support "our great city and state and the great people who live there."
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Schools and offices closed
All Los Angeles Unified schools and offices will remain closed on Friday because of the fires, district Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday evening.
Classes will not resume until the conditions improve, he said.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Watch | Horrific drone footage reveals devastating impact of LA wildfires
Drone footage shared on social media showed the devastating aftermath of the LA fires which have destroyed thousands of homes. At least five people were killed and thousands of structures were burned as fierce wildfires raged in the Los Angeles area, officials said. Fast-moving flames blazed through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: NFL moves Vikings-Rams game to Arizona due to wildfires
Monday's NFC wild-card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will be moved from Inglewood, Calif., to the Arizona Cardinals' stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the NFL said on Thursday.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Mandy Moore's house destroyed by LA wildfires
Hollywood celebrity Mandy Moore has faced a devastating loss amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. Taking to Instagram, the 'This Is Us' star shared that she is "devastated and gutted" after the Eaton Fire--located about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire--rapidly spread in her neighbourhood.