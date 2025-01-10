Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Los Angeles wildfires devastate luxury mansion worth 288 crore; netizens in shock | Watch video

Los Angeles wildfires devastate luxury mansion worth ₹288 crore; netizens in shock | Watch video

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Los Angeles wildfires: A recent video shows a 288 crore luxury mansion engulfed in flames as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc in the county. With insured losses expected to exceed 800 crore, the fires have prompted evacuations for nearly 180,000 residents 

Los Angeles wildfires devastate luxury mansion worth 288 crore; netizens in shock | Watch video

Los Angeles wildfires: As devastating wildfires continue to rage across multiple locations across Los Angeles, a luxury mansion listed on a U.S.-based online real estate market place for $35 million (approximately 288 crore), was seen engulfed in flames in a viral video.

The video, captured from a distance, shows a sprawling mansion, along with several palm trees lining the palisade, all ablaze. Netizens flocked to the comments section of the viral video to express their shock at the devastating impact of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Given the high value of properties, including the 288 crore mansion, the Los Angeles wildfires is expected to become one of the most expensive wildfire outbreaks in U.S. history, with insured losses estimated to exceed $8 billion ( 800 crore), reported the BBC, citing figures by insurance industries.

Los Angeles wildfires: How did it start

Los Angeles, which is the heart of the United States' iconic film and television industry, Hollywood, has been under the grip of devastating wildfires since Tuesday, January 7.

Extended dry spells in the region, with Southern California receiving little rainfall since early May, has caused the wildfire to spread rapidly. Strong winds have further fuelled the blaze.

Los Angeles wildfires: What happened so far

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the blaze remains uncontained, prompting evacuation orders for nearly 180,000 residents across the county.

Several celebrity homes in Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills are among the properties that have been reduced to ashes in the Los Angeles wildfires. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, who attended the Golden Globes just days ago, and Paris Hilton, are also among the celebrities who have lost their homes.

According to an AFP report, the Los Angeles wildfires engulfed multimillion-dollar homes, consuming a 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) area in the Santa Monica Mountains. Firefighting teams used bulldozers to move dozens of luxury vehicles, including high-end models from BMW, Tesla, and Mercedes.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.