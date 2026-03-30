Watch | ‘Loser’ Lego Trump receives Iran’s message in satirical video: ‘Come closer’

A satirical animation featuring blocky, toy-like characters inspired by the Lego brand is doing the rounds on social media, using sharp imagery and political messaging to criticise the US and Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

At the heart of the video is a caricature of US President Donald Trump, depicted in a stylised, Lego-like form. The clip includes a coffin labelled ‘For Loser’ and concludes with a stark screen displaying “COME CLOSER” in bold, all-caps text reminiscent of Trump’s communication style.

Shared widely on Monday, 30 March, by Russian and pro-Iran social media channels, the roughly two-minute-long video is attributed to an Iran-based group calling itself the ‘Explosive News Team’.

Focus on domestic unrest in US The animation opens with a Lego version of Trump seated in the Oval Office, appearing under pressure as he gazes out at large crowds protesting outside.

Placards reading ‘NO WAR WITH IRAN’ and ‘STOP THE WAR’ are prominently featured. These protests, organised under the banner of ‘No Kings’ rallies by progressive groups, have taken place across multiple US cities.

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Earlier demonstrations had also targeted the administration’s immigration stance and the alleged excessive force used by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel.

Visuals drawn from real protest scenes In New York’s Manhattan, marchers were seen carrying anti-ICE, anti-Trump, and anti-war messages as they moved south from Midtown. On the West Coast, a large inflatable balloon portraying Trump as a baby in a nappy floated above Los Angeles.

The video mirrors this atmosphere of dissent, weaving protest imagery into its narrative.

Shift to military themes and escalation Midway through, the storyline pivots to a strategic map where the animated Trump examines “Quick solutions” involving Iran’s Kharg Island.

This is followed by visuals showing Iranian military capabilities, including Shahed drones and ballistic missiles. The sequence escalates to scenes of destruction, with US aircraft and naval vessels shown being hit.

Towards the end, the ‘For Loser’ coffin opens as Trump is shown screaming.

This is not the first such video. Earlier clips in a similar animation style have depicted Iranian forces and allied groups overpowering US and Israeli militaries through missile strikes, cyberattacks, and even the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In one such video, a Lego-style Trump is shown eating a cheeseburger while speaking on the phone with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The tone then darkens, showing rows of coffins draped in the American flag, accompanied by the lyric “the slaughterhouse is open”.

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Ending message and political allegations The latest video ends with a black screen warning that America’s ‘grave mistake of attacking’ Iran will be judged harshly by history. It concludes with the deliberately broken English phrase: ‘No Thanks You For Your Attention to This Matter’, echoing Trump’s typical sign-off, “Thank you for your attention to the matter”.

The clip also accuses Trump of initiating the conflict to divert attention from controversy linked to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.