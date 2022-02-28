India has made it clear that the loss of life in the Ukraine conflict is unacceptable and that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way out of the situation, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Sunday.

At the same time, India remains engaged with all parties involved in the conflict because it has “direct interests" and equities in the region, Shringla told a media briefing. He said India’s main priority remains the safety and evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine and that the embassy in Kyiv will ensure all citizens get out safely.

Shringla made the remarks a day after India abstained on a US-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council deploring Russia’s “aggression" against Ukraine. India simultaneously called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

Asked about the loss of life in the military operation ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in support of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Shringla said: “In the UN Security Council, we have conveyed deep regret at the evolving situation. We have also definitely pointed out that the loss of human lives is not acceptable.

