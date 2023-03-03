Lost at sea for 24 days, this man survived on ketchup, seasoning and dirty water

Mr. Francois said the boat he was on wasn’t his. He had moved to the island of St. Maarten from Dominica looking for work. He found a job on the sailboat, which he said was about 35-feet long. He lived and worked on the boat, giving it a fresh coat of paint and helping repair the engine. Then, one day in December, a strong current pulled the boat out to sea with just him in it, he said.