Lost her job in 2013, this techie now makes over 8 lakh per month; here's how

While she was employed, she had also started her Food blog Delish D’Lites but took it up as a hobby, however, she diligently started working on it. Speaking to CNBC Make it Happen, Torres said that even after was later employed at an another engineering job, she continued to work on my blog and put up one post per day. By 2015, the food blog reached 15,000 monthly readers. Later in 2019, she also started a money podcast called Yo Quiero Dinero to share her experience and help other people build wealth.