Lost her job in 2013, this techie now makes over 8 lakh per month; here's how

- Passive income is taking up a freelancing jig or opening up a side business to earn some extra money.
In 2013, Jannese Torres laid off from her job as an engineer where she was earning $88,000 annually which is around ₹66 lakhs. Losing her job made Torres realise that she did not want to rely on one source of income.
While she was employed, she had also started her Food blog Delish D’Lites but took it up as a hobby, however, she diligently started working on it. Speaking to CNBC Make it Happen, Torres said that even after was later employed at an another engineering job, she continued to work on my blog and put up one post per day. By 2015, the food blog reached 15,000 monthly readers. Later in 2019, she also started a money podcast called Yo Quiero Dinero to share her experience and help other people build wealth.
On her Instagram, she has also shared post regarding passive income. She said, “As a blogger, I make over $100,000 of passive income with display ads. Display ads are only type of online advertisements that will contain text, images or videos that will appear on your site. The two most common ways you make money is CPC and CPM. CPC stands for cost per click, CPM stands for Cost per Mille or thousands."
Passive income is basically taking up a freelancing jig or opening up a side business to earn some extra money.
She told CNBC Make it that now she has 10 income streams, including blog and podcast ads, affiliate marketing, speaking engagements, digital course downloads and brand partnerships."
She said that if combined these jobs, she makes an average $35,000 ( ₹ ₹2,896,549) a month of which $10,000 ( ₹8,27,292) is passive income.
She also shared some advice for people looking for multiple income streams. She said, start by identifying what you don’t want. She then added to not be afraid of one's worth and make passive income ecosystem an ultimate goal.
This story has comes at a time when the many companies have warned employees on moonlighting. Moonlighting is the practice of working for one organisation while also taking up extra responsibilities and jobs, typically without the employer's knowledge, is referred to as moonlighting. It is called so the side employment is typically performed at night or on the weekends. The phrase became well-known when Americans began looking for second jobs in addition to their regular 9-to-5 jobs to supplement their income.
