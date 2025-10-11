Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in jail after inmate attacks with knife

Lostprophets lead singer Ian Watkins passed away after being brutally attacked in HMP Wakefield prison, dubbed as ‘Monster Mansion,’ on Saturday, October 11. He was 48-years-old.

The disgraced rock star from Pontypridd was serving a 29-year sentence at the prison in England's West Yorkshire for child sex offences, including the rape of a baby, reported BBC.

How was Ian Watkins attacked? Ian watkins was attacked with a knife by another inmate, as per multiple reports.

West Yorkshire Police said detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team are investigating after prison staff reported the assault on Watkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene, reported Sky News.

‘Blood everywhere…’ A report by The Sun mentioned gory scenes at HMP Wakefield, where the Lostprophets singer was pronounced dead. Prison sources said guards rushed to the scene but could not save him, describing it as a horrific scene with blood, alarms, and sirens blaring.

“Watkins has been killed in the most brutal way possible - and the attack was shocking, even by prison standards,” The Sun quoted a source as saying.

Also Read: Legendary Bosnian singer Halid Beslic dies at 71

Watkins was previously stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023 – in which he suffered non- life-threatening injuries. During that attack, he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates before being freed by prison officers six hours later.

What were the charges against Ian Watkins? Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.

The Lostprophets band's lead singer who was 36-years-old – back when he was sentenced in 2013 – had pleaded guilty to 13 counts relating to child abuse at Cardiff Crown Court in Wales.

A handout picture released by South Wales Police on December 17, 2013 shows a portrait of British rock singer Ian Watkins who pleaded guilty on November 26, 2013 to the attempted rape of a baby and a string of other child sex offences. West Yorkshire police said former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins died in prison on October 11, 2025. He was jailed on December 18, 2013 for 35 years at Cardiff Crown Court for a string of child sex offences including the attempted rape of a baby. (Photo by SOUTH WALES POLICE / AFP)

He had also pleaded guilty to six counts of taking and possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic images, a spokeswoman for the Cardiff court – which sentenced Watkins – had said that time.