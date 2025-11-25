Louvre heist probe widens as Paris police arrest four more suspects, including two women

As the investigations into the $102-million Louvre heist progressed, police arrested four more people, including two women.

The development comes weeks after a prosecutor revealed that motocross legend and bodybuilder Abdoulaye N was among the suspects in the $102-million heist at the world's renowned and most-visited art museum.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, whose office is heading the investigation, said that two men and two women between the ages of 31 and 40 are in custody, and they are from the Paris region.

However, the identity and role of arrested suspects in October 19 theft has not yet been revealed.

So far, no trace has been found of the stolen jewels.

Earlier, on October 29 and November 1, four other people were already arrested and placed under formal investigation.

How did the robbery take place? The robbery took place within a span of seven minutes. The thieves had parked a truck with a ladder below the museum's Apollo Gallery. Later, they broke the window and used angle grinders to cut into the glass display to steal the jewels.