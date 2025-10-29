Louvre jewel theft: Ageing tech system, CCTV gaps — Paris police admit chinks in museum’s security armour

Paris police on Wednesday acknowledged major gaps in the Louvre's defences, turning this month's appalling daylight robbery into a national reckoning over how France protects its priceless cultural treasures.

The Chief of the Paris Police, Patrice Faure, informed the French Senate that ageing systems and slow implementation of necessary repairs had left the world’s most-visited museum with critical security vulnerabilities.

“A technological step has not been taken,” he said, noting parts of the video network are even still analog, producing lower-quality images that are slow to share in real time.

A long-promised overhaul—a $93 million project requiring roughly 60 kilometres of new cabling—"will not be finished before 2029–2030," Faure added.

A preliminary report has revealed that one in three rooms in the area of the museum raided had no CCTV cameras, according to French media.

The Paris police chief also disclosed that the Louvre’s operating authorisation for its security cameras quietly lapsed in July and had not been renewed. This administrative oversight is viewed by some as symptomatic of a broader negligence after thieves forced a window into the Apollo Gallery, used power tools to cut into display cases, and fled with eight pieces of the French crown jewels within minutes while tourists were inside.

Faure stated that while officers arrived extremely quickly, the delay occurred much earlier in the detection chain: from the initial sensors, through museum security, to the emergency line, and finally to police command.

According to Faure, the first alert to police came not from the Louvre's own internal alarms, but from a cyclist outside who telephoned the emergency services after spotting helmeted men using a basket lift.

He pushed back against calls for immediate, simple solutions. He rejected suggestions for a permanent police post inside the palace-museum, cautioning that it would set an unworkable precedent and be ineffective against fast, mobile criminal teams. "I am firmly opposed," he stated. "The issue is not a guard at a door; it is speeding up the chain of alert."

He instead urged politicians to authorise tools currently off-limits: the use of AI-based anomaly detection and object tracking (not facial recognition) to flag suspicious movements and follow scooters or equipment across city camera networks in real time.

Suspects’ custody limit Two people were apprehended over the weekend, one of whom was intercepted at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport while attempting to flee France. Under French law governing organised theft, the suspects' police detention is strictly limited to 96 hours. This crucial deadline expires late on Wednesday, forcing prosecutors to either formally charge the persons, release them, or secure a judge's order for an extension, the Associated Press reported.

