Louvre museum robbed in broad daylight: Detailed list of eight stolen jewel pieces revealed

A daring theft at the Louvre museum in Paris saw eight priceless objects from the French Crown Jewels stolen in a meticulously executed operation that lasted just minutes, officials said. The world-famous museum was forced to close on Sunday after the thieves accessed the gallery at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Items stolen As per SKY News, French culture ministry confirmed the stolen items included:

-Tiara from the set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

-Necklace from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

-Earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

-Emerald necklace from the Empress Marie Louise set

-Pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie Louise set

-Brooch known as the "reliquary brooch"

-Tiara of Empress Eugenie

-Large corsage bow brooch of Empress Eugenie

A ninth item, reportedly the crown of Empress Eugenie containing more than 1,300 diamonds, was recovered outside the museum but broken, according to French authorities.

Professional, quick operation Authorities reported that the thieves used a basket lift to access the Seine-facing façade, forced a window, and smashed display cases in the Apollon Gallery — home to the Crown Diamonds, including the Regent, the Sancy, and the Hortensia. They fled on motorbikes, with no injuries reported.

Security concerns The heist occurred in broad daylight, just 250 meters from the Mona Lisa, highlighting weaknesses in museum security amid concerns over overcrowding and thin staffing. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, examining the basket lift, and interviewing staff to determine how the thieves gained entry and whether they had inside assistance.

French media reported four perpetrators: two dressed as construction workers using the lift and two others on scooters, but authorities have not confirmed the exact number.

Race against time Art detectives warned that authorities are in a “race against time” to recover the items before they are dismantled or melted down. The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, attracts up to 30,000 visitors daily, and this heist is considered one of the most audacious museum thefts in living memory.

Also Read | Thieves strike Louvre in brazen jewel heist as the world’s most visited museum shuts