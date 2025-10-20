Louvre Museum robbery CCTV footage surfaces, robbers seen cutting glass with chainsaw to steal jewels

Louvre Museum in Paris, the place considered to be a safe haven for artworks of Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo, among others was recently robbed of its valuables. Sunday’s heist at the art gallery shocked the world as a video of one of the suspects surfaced showing him brazenly using a mini chainsaw to cut through a glass case, AFP reported.

While the thieves took almost '30 seconds' to get in the world's most-visited museum, they stole the precious jewels and iconic valuables in a “four-minute operation,” Culture Minister Rachida Dati said. In the short video clip, the robber can be seen wearing reflective jacket over a black hoodie. The video released by French outlet BFMTV shows him casually cutting through the protective case.

Watch video here:

Items stolen from Paris' Louvre Museum A total of nine precious items were stolen from France’s Crown Jewels. However, the robbers mistakenly dropped one object during their escape — Empress Eugénie's emerald-set imperial crown. The crown once owned by Napoleon III’s wife, which contained more than 1,300 diamonds, was found broken outside the museum, according to French authorities.

One of the highest-profile museum thefts during broad daylight spanned about 10 minutes and took place around 30 minutes after opening when visitors were already inside. According to officials, four intruders broke in through a window, cut panes with a disc cutter and went straight for the glass display cases and made off with the loot in less than 10 minutes.

Items listed below were stolen from the Louvre Museum: