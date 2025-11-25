'Love you forever, Joan': Richard Branson announces death of wife, says she was my best friend

British entrepreneur Richard Branson on Tuesday announced the death of his wife Joan.

Advertisement

“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” said the Virgin founder in a post on LinkedIn.

Stating that she was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for, Branson added, “She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x.”

However, the reason for her death is not yet known.

Advertisement

A week ago, sharing a photo of them in an Instagram post, Branson wrote, “Everyone needs a Joan in their life.”

In another post shared on November 12, Bronson said that he credits a good deal of his success – not to mention his marriage – to being a good listener.

Advertisement

In 2020, in a blog post on Virgin, Branson wrote that he often makes up his mind about someone within 30 seconds of meeting them, and he fell for Joan almost from the moment he saw her.

“Joan was a down-to-earth Scottish lady and I quickly realised she wouldn’t be impressed by my usual antics.”

Branson said that, far beyond record titles, he owes a lot to Joan. “She has always been a steady source of wisdom and has played no small part in some of my better life decisions. In fact, I owe Necker island to Joan.”

Advertisement

The Virgin founder further added, “If I cast my mind back to that day at The Manor 44 years ago, I could never have imagined what the next four decades would bring, with a lifetime of love, wonderful children in Holly and Sam and our delightful grandchildren. I wouldn’t have been able to do all it without Joan, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Meanwhile, several social media users expressed condolences.

“Sending so much love to you and your family, Richard. I am so sorry,” said an user in a post on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry Richard… Heartbroken… Joan.. a shining light in this world. She made everyone feel so special.. Sending so much love to you all at this difficult time,” said another user.

Advertisement