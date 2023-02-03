H-1B visa is technically the key for foreign national to work in the USA. It is a non-immigrant visa used by US-based companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that need expertise. It is a major factor for tech firms to hire tens of thousands of employees from countries like India and China. H-1B visas help skilled foreign workers earn and live in the US for up to six years in specialised fields such as technology, engineering, and medicine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}