Low on workers, manufacturers recruit their executives for the factory floor
Covid, child care and competition from e-commerce warehouses contribute to labor shortages at many factories
Wendy Marcus was midway through a recent meeting with senior leaders at Newell Brands Inc. when word came that she needed to leave immediately.
The Newell-owned factory that makes Yankee Candles was once again short on workers, and the plant needed Ms. Marcus, an R&D manager, on the assembly line to help pack the famously scented knickknacks into gift baskets.
