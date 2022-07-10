Widespread job losses in the early months of the pandemic gave way to tight labor markets in 2021, driven in part by what’s come to be known as the Great Resignation
A new research conducted by the Pew Research Center has found that most employees who quit their work in 2021, did so due to low pay, lack of opportunities for advancement and because they felt disrespected at work.
2021 saw one of the highest ‘quit rate’ among employees, America reporting an almost 20 year high. Widespread job losses in the early months of the pandemic gave way to tight labor markets in 2021, driven in part by what’s come to be known as the Great Resignation.
The employees who quit their previous organisation have also said that they are now employed elsewhere and are more likely than not to say their current job has better pay, more opportunities for advancement and more work-life balance and flexibility, according tot he survey.
The study conducted by Pew Research Centre found majorities of workers who quit a job in 2021 say low pay (63%), no opportunities for advancement (63%) and feeling disrespected at work (57%) were reasons why they quit, according to the Feb. 7-13 survey.
the research also saw that roughly half say child care issues were a reason they quit a job (48% among those with a child younger than 18 in the household). A similar share point to a lack of flexibility to choose when they put in their hours (45%) or not having good benefits such as health insurance and paid time off (43%). Roughly a quarter say each of these was a major reason.
Further, the Per Research Centre survey found that adults younger than 30 are far more likely than older adults to have voluntarily left their job last year: 37% of young adults say they did this, compared with 17% of those ages 30 to 49, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 5% of those ages 65 and older.
Meanwhile, the Great Resignation is most likely to continue in 2022 in India with a whopping 86 per cent of employees planning to resign in the next six months, recruitment agency Michael Page stated in a report.
Almost 60% Indian employees in India are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or a promotion to focus on better work-life balance, overall well-being and happiness, found the Michael Page report.
