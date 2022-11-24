Lt Gen Asim Munir: From head of ISI to Chief of Pakistan Army. 5 things to know

Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as the new chief of its powerful army. The role is key in Pakistan, where the army has historically played an outsized role in the domestic and foreign policy of governance of this nuclear-armed nation. He will be Pakistan's 17th army chief since it declared independence from Britain in 1947. That compares with about 30 prime ministers during the same period. Pakistan's military, the world's sixth largest, holds undue influence over the nation and has staged three coups since independence. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ending the suspense over the key appointment, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension. Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had been picked as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

