Lt Gen Asim Munir: From head of ISI to Chief of Pakistan Army. 5 things to know

Lt Gen Asim Munir: From head of ISI to Chief of Pakistan Army. 5 things to know1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint the country's former spy chief, Lt Gen Asim Munir as head of the country's army
Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as the new chief of its powerful army. The role is key in Pakistan, where the army has historically played an outsized role in the domestic and foreign policy of governance of this nuclear-armed nation. He will be Pakistan's 17th army chief since it declared independence from Britain in 1947. That compares with about 30 prime ministers during the same period. Pakistan's military, the world's sixth largest, holds undue influence over the nation and has staged three coups since independence. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ending the suspense over the key appointment, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension. Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had been picked as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the media after the appointments that the “advice" had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi, adding that all matters had been settled according to the law and the Constitution.
Lieutenant-General Asim Munir was chief of Pakistan's two most influential intelligence agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI). However he held the record of being the ISI chief for the shortest period of just eight months when he was replaced by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Lieutenant-General Asim Muniris the most senior ranking general after outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Lieutenant-General Asim Munir is currently serving at the army headquarters as quartermaster general -- charged with overseeing supplies for all military units.
Lt- Gen Munir entered the service through the Officers Training School (OTS) in Mangla, Pakistan.
The new military leader will also have to deal with a revived debate on the role of the institution in nation with a history of civilian rulers being overthrown by the army.
*With inputs from agencies
