Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) supremo, Velupillai Prabhakaran, known to have been killed by the Sri Lankan Army in 2009, is alive and well, Tamil Nadu nationalist leader Pazha Nedumaran has claimed.

During a press conference, Pazha Nedumaran, claimed that prefixed the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka has created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge.

The leader of Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran, had been accused of plotting the death of former prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi.

Asserting that the LTTE leader is doing well, Nedumaran said the announcement would end 'planned' suspicions spread about him. Prabhakaran is all set to soon announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.

He appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in all other parts of the world to stand together and extend him their their full support. Till such time the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka, he said.

They not only opposed such forces but also have not received any support from such nations opposed to India, he added.

It's a joke, says Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Monday dismissed as a "joke" a top Tamil nationalist leader's claim that LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran, who was killed in 2009 by the island nation's military, was still alive.

Sri Lanka's defence ministry dismissed Nedumaran's claim as a joke.

"It is confirmed that he was killed on 19 May 2009. The DNA has proved it," Colonel Nalin Herath, Sri Lanka's defence ministry spokesman told PTI.

How did Prabhakaran die?

The Sri Lankan Tamil guerrilla and the founder and leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant organization, sought to create an independent Tamil state in the north and east of Sri Lanka.

In a bitterly fought campaign that began in 1983, Sri Lanka's military ended the nearly three-decade brutal civil war in the island nation in May 2009, by killing the leaders of the LTTE.

Though the exact date when Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan Army was not known, his death was announced on May 19, 2009.