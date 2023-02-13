LTTE chief Prabhakaran ‘alive, well’ says Tamil Nadu leader; 'it's a joke' insists Sri Lanka
- Nedumaran said the announcement would end 'planned' suspicions spread about him. Prabhakaran is all set to soon announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) supremo, Velupillai Prabhakaran, known to have been killed by the Sri Lankan Army in 2009, is alive and well, Tamil Nadu nationalist leader Pazha Nedumaran has claimed.
