Lucky draw jackpot: Man wins 365 days of paid leave

- The unnamed company's event was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong.
A Chinese man has become the center of envy in China after winning a grand prize of 365 days of paid leaves at his company's annual dinner, as reported by the Straits Times.
The unnamed company's event was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong.
The video that is making rounds on Chinese social media shows a man comfortably seated on a chair, accompanied by a woman and a child. The man is holding a sizable cheque that bears the words "365 days of paid leaves."
As per the media portal, the company's annual dinner, which was postponed for three years due to the pandemic, finally took place.
To alleviate work stress and boost employee morale, a lucky draw was organized, offering prizes such as additional paid time off for a day or two. Conversely, there were also penalties in the raffle, which involved scenarios such as serving as a waiter.
Ms Chen, an administrative employee at the company, mentioned that the company would hold discussions with the winner to determine whether they would prefer to encash or enjoy their paid leave.
The prize offered by the company has generated envy among social media users in China, with some expressing interest in job vacancies at the company. There have been discussions about the practicality of the prize, with varying opinions being shared.
