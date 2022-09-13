Lufthansa Airlines pilots get pay hike after repeated strikes

Lufthansa Airlines Group has agreed to pay increased salary to its pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo after the frequent strikes from the pilots over a 5.5%.
After repeated pilot strikes for a 5.5% pay increase in 2022, Germany's Lufthansa Airlines Group has agreed to pay enhanced salaries to its pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo. According to a press statement from Lufthansa Group, the basic monthly salary for the cockpit crews will increase by 490 euros in two stages: starting on 1 April 2023 and retroactively on 1 August 2022.
A strike by Lufthansa pilots on September 2 resulted in the cancellation of over 800 flights, displacing almost 1.3 lakh passengers. Nearly all of the 700 passengers at Delhi Airport who were scheduled to fly that night to Frankfurt and Munich were students travelling to Canada. Their family and friends stood in front of T3's entrance as they protested inside the terminal.
On the intervening night of September 9, stranded travellers and their loved ones protested vehemently at Delhi airport. That evening, the police had to step in to help the terminal's traffic flow again. Fortunately, the call for a second strike on September 7 and 8 was abandoned.
In order to demand a 5.5% pay raise for its more than 5,000 pilots this year as well as automatic inflation adjustments for 2023, the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) announced that Lufthansa pilots would go on an all-day strike for flights by both the company's cargo subsidiary and its core passenger business.
According to Lufthansa Group, the agreement is still pending in-depth formulation and approval by the relevant organisations.
Strikes are prohibited during the comprehensive peace commitment, which runs from now until June 30, 2023. So, until next June, a certain group of employees will continue to call for strikes that disrupt flights. This provides security for both customers and employees, it continued.
Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of the Deutsche Lufthansa Airlines Group, Michael Niggemann said, "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Vereinigung Cockpit. The increase in basic salary with uniform base amounts leads to the desired higher proportional increase in entry-level salaries."
In order to discover and execute sustainable solutions, the company now intends to use the upcoming months to have a trustworthy conversation with Vereinigung Cockpit, Niggemann continued. The shared objective is to keep providing pilots with rewarding careers that are safe and secure and have room for growth.
In particular, entry-level incomes gain from the agreement. According to Lufthansa Airlines Group, an entry-level co-pilot will receive about 20% more in basic pay, while a captain in the top grade will receive 5.5% more.
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Lufthansa cancelled the contract and started to establish a new airline, circumventing the collective agreement, with worse pay scale conditions. According to Lufthansa Group, both parties to the collective bargaining agreement will carry on their productive discussions on a range of subjects during this time. Regarding other subjects and the talks, Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit have agreed to retain confidentiality.
