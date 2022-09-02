Lufthansa cancels 800 flights on Friday due to pilots strike

The union Vereinigung Cockpit accused Lufthansa on Thursday of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands.
German carrier Lufthansa has said that it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots.
The flights will be cancelled from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, it said.
A union representing Lufthansa pilots said on early Thursday that they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.
Lufthansa said some 800 flights would be cancelled, affecting many travellers returning at the end of the summer vacation. The airline's budget carrier Eurowings would not be affected, it said.
The airline said it was doing everything possible to minimise the effects of Friday's pilots' strike, but it could not rule out cancellations or delays in some cases over the weekend.
According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.
The union had called for a 5.5 per cent raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023.
In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or some 900 million euros over two years.
Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, told Reuters that the strike was incomprehensible and defended the airline's "very good and socially balanced" offer.
Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns. It had already faced strike action this year by security workers and ground staff over pay.
