Lufthansa 'IT system failure’ leads to cancelled, delayed flights; chaos ensues. Video
- Shares in Lufthansa, which also owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, were down 1.2% at 0936 GMT.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG said ‘group-wide IT system failure’ are leading to widespread flight cancellations on Wednesday. The cancellations ahs caused utmost chaos in airports across germany. The company is investigating the matter, a spokeswoman for the German airline said by phone to Bloomberg.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×