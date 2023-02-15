Home / News / World /  Lufthansa 'IT system failure’ leads to cancelled, delayed flights; chaos ensues. Video
Deutsche Lufthansa AG said ‘group-wide IT system failure’ are leading to widespread flight cancellations on Wednesday. The cancellations ahs caused utmost chaos in airports across germany. The company is investigating the matter, a spokeswoman for the German airline said by phone to Bloomberg.

The IT fault at Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa has caused massive flight delays and disruption at airlines across the group worldwide, the company said on Wednesday, adding that the fault cause was still unclear.

"There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters.

Lufthansa took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the IT outage and said, "📢 Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers…

Photos and videos from several airports across Germany showed chaos with thousands of stranded passengers waiting to be checked in. 

#Lufthansa trends as people shared pictures and videos of passengers waiting to board flights at different airports in Germany. 

“Trip to #MCPhilly: Check-in not possible due to error in booking. Change of booking not possible. Flight delayed. Hour later canceled. Worldwide system failure. Rebooking only manually at the service desk, because website, app and chatbot do not work. Queue 3 km long.. #Lufthansa" wrote another aggreived passenger.

Shares in Lufthansa, which also owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, were down 1.2% at 0936 GMT.

Lufthansa was working intensively to solve the problem, Bild reported citing a company spokesperson.

Passengers on social media platforms said the failure had forced the company to board planes using pen and paper and that the company was unable to digitally process passengers' luggage.

The IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports expected to lead to major disruptions.

