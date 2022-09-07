Lufthansa second strike called off as pilots reach wage deal

Lufthansa second strike called off as pilots reach wage deal2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
The agreement comes after a strike at Lufthansa last week forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, further plaguing a summer of travel chaos.
German airline carrier Lufthansa and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has reached a deal in a wage dispute, averting a second strike that had been planned for later this week, news agency Reuters has reported.
The agreement comes after a strike at Lufthansa last week forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, further plaguing a summer of travel chaos.
The VC pilots' union said it had agreed the basis of a comprehensive package of monetary and structural issues which would be fleshed out in the next few days. It gave no further details but said it was sufficient for a strike due to begin on Wednesday to be called off.
"We are pleased that a result was reached at the negotiating table and that further disruption for customers, employees and companies could be avoided," said Marcel Groels, responsible for the union's collective bargaining policy. "Today important first steps have been taken towards a long-term cooperation," he said.
Passenger plane pilots had been due to strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, according to the union, which groups more than 5,000 pilots.
Lufthansa, which had earlier said it would make an improved offer on Tuesday, said the agreement meant flights could take place as planned in the next few days.
"We are pleased we were able to reach a solution in constructive talks with the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union," the national carrier said in a statement, giving no details of the deal.
Also Read: Pilots of govt-owned Alliance Air go on strike due to salary issues
VC had demanded a retroactive pay rise of 5.5 percent from July 1 as well as a pay increase of 8.2 percent in 2023 in response to inflation.
The VC had accused Lufthansa of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands. According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.
(With inputs from Reuters)
