Lufthansa’s global fleet grounded by four snapped Internet cables
- Lufthansa is conducting an internal investigation into why backup systems didn’t function
- Ground staff at Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs are planning strikes on Friday in a move that will lead to hundreds of additional cancellations
Grounding one of the world’s largest airline fleets took little more than four snapped Internet cables in a sleepy Frankfurt suburb.
