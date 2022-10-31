Lula beats Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s president1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Lula, who previously led Brazil between 2003 and 2010, won with 50.9% of votes, while Bolsonaro bagged 49.1% of the valid votes
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, is set to become the president of Brazil, beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a closely contested election.